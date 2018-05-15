LHS boys place 2nd at MSL

An all-around balance attack was enough to put the London High School boys track and field team in contention for the team title at the Mid-State League Ohio Division championship meet hosted by the Red Raiders.

But in the end the Red Raiders came up just short, as they scored 121 points and finished behind only team champion Worthington Christian (130) Friday.

The Lady Raiders scored 61 points and finished fifth ahead of only Whitehall (22). The team title on the girls side was claimed by Bexley and its 128 points.

Boys

London junior KJ Price kept busy as won the 100-meter dash (11.22) and finished third in the 200 (22.53). He was also second in the long jump (19-05). Gavin Bonn placed sixth in the 100 (11.96).

The Red Raiders’ Jackson Jones won the championship in the 100-high hurdles (16.93), while Julian Leilous (17.19) placed third in the event. Leilous won his own title when he finished first in the 300 hurdles (42.21). Another London hurdler placed, Andrew Fulmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.54).

Fulmer did earn a MSL championship with his first-place height of 6-00 in the high jump.

London’s Nicky Alexander was second in the 1,600 (4:27.83) and fifth in the 800 (2:00.79). Lance Cahill placed sixth in the 3,200 (10:30.54), while Bonn was third in the long jump (18-07.5).

Cory Crum finished second in discus (120-06), while London High School teammates Lance Cahill (11-00) and Hans Harris (10-06) placed second and third in the pole vault.

Girls

Junior Destiny Clifton had a busy day. She finished second in 100 (12.99), was fourth in 400 (1:02.30) and came in second in 200 (26.39).

She was also a member of the 1,600 relay which finished third (4:23.75). Other members included Hannah Coleman, Kennedy Fellure and Olivia Johnson.

Johnson individually placed fifth in 800 (2:32.14). Fellure was third in long jump (14-11), while teammate Abby Homan fifth (13-11.75). Ashley Kaskocsak earned a third in discus (81-06) and Shannon McSeveney won the pole vault (7-00).

Alder boys place second at CBC

The Jonathan Alder boys scored 66 and finished second to host Springfield Shawnee (117) at the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division championship meet.

The Pioneers girls team scored 67 but finished in fourth place, well behind team champion Bellefontaine (110).

There were a number of memorable performances by Alder athletes but perhaps no more so than the one turned in by University of Cincinnati signee Jase Headings in the 800. The senior won the event in a league record time of 1:54.04. That mark was more than two seconds faster than the previous mark that stood for 20 years (1:56.30).

Luke Malone won the 3,200 (9:57.64) and Gavin Frick placed second in both the 1,600 (4:38.56) and 3,200 (10:06.87). Another distance standout, Michael Gray was fifth in the 1,600 (4:41.93).

In field events, Daniel Heinig won the shot put with a toss of 49-08, teammate Luke Stalnaker was fourth in shot put (38-11). Garret Proxmire (5-08) and Henry Walker (5-04) placed fourth and fifth in high jump.

Clayton Boggs placed third in both hurdle events, 110 hurdles (17.47) and 300 hurdles (41.51), while Josh Kaeser was third in the 400 (53.68).

Girls

The Lady Pioneers fared well in all the relays, including winning a title in the 800-meter relay (1:51.32). The members of the relay were Audrey Davis, Emma Shepherd, Maddy Killian and Lexi Thorpe.

The school’s 400 relay group of Shepherd, Zoe Kanter, Helena Hall and Davis placed third (54.30), while the 1,600 relay was second (4:15.96) with Davis, Shepherd, Killian and Thorpe.

Individually Alder had a number of placers including Maddie Davis (5:16.48) and Morgan Hicks (5:32.54) finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the 1,600.

Hicks was string in the 3,200 finishing, second (11.38.69). Teammate Ashlyn McDaniel was fourth in the same race with a time of 12:56.53.

Donna Semenishin was fifth in 100 hurdles (18.00) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.81), as well as sixth in the long jump (14-06.5). Thorpe crossed the finish line third in the 800 (2:25.53) and Killian wasn’t far behind (2:28.41) coming in fifth.

Kanter placed fifth in the 200 (27.91), Emily Davis was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.54), Helena Hall was fourth in the long jump (14-08.5), while the discus had Kyla Fryman third (91-01) and Sandy Moser fourth (82-11).

Jonathan Alder’s Clayton Boggs placed in both hurdle events at the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division Championships held last week at Springfield Shawnee. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_JDG_5271a.jpg Jonathan Alder’s Clayton Boggs placed in both hurdle events at the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division Championships held last week at Springfield Shawnee. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

Alder boys CBC runner-up

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

