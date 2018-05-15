MPHS road trip ends season

The Madison-Plains High School baseball team ended their 2018 season in an unconventional way.

The Golden Eagles (11-17) had their postseason end with a 10-0 shutout loss to West Jefferson Thursday, May 10 in the second round of the Central District Division III tournament.

But instead of turning in their jerseys the next day, Madison-Plains took a road trip to Richmond, Ind. for a team bonding experience and a season-ending doubleheader. The Eagles fell 11-0 and 10-6 to Seton Catholic (Indiana) in a pair of games played at historic McBride Stadium in Richmond.

“We were able to make an all-day, end-of-season trip with our team this year that I’ve tried to make work for over two years,” Madison-Plains High School coach Zach Durban said. “I know the head coach at Seton Catholic through my time at Earlham College. We were able to do a campus tour of Earlham College and then play a day-night doubleheader in McBride Stadium. This was a really cool experience for our team.

The Madison-Plains High School coaching staff was able to use the trip as a teaching tool, opening the players eyes to life on a college campus.

“Being able to spend all day with them, provide some exposure to a college campus and facilities, and then play under the lights for our season finale will be a memory they will keep forever,” he said. “Our kids truly enjoyed it.”

The Eagles play on the field wasn’t quite what it needed to be in order to end the season with a pair of wins.

“We played sloppy defense the first game and Seton hit the ball very well,” Durban said. “I was proud of our team’s focus and positive attitude going into the night game. We had two separate leads in game two, but had some defensive miscues late that led to extra runs for Seton. I was very grateful with the number of family and friends that made the trip with us. It gave our boys a sense of home with the large amount of support we had.

“Overall, we made great strides of improvement from last season to 2018. Not just in wins but in team building, mental approach to the game and in accountability. I’m very proud of each of our guys and I look forward to continued improvement for next season. We have pointed our compass in the right direction, now the challenge is to continue on the path to achieving higher success.“

Members of the Madison-Plains baseball team pose for a photo following their day-long trip to play in Richmond, Ind.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

