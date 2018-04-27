Protect, serve, volley

Madison County Special Olympians and London First Responders teamed together for their third annual volleyball match in celebration of Autism Awareness Month on Thursday at London High School.

Madison County Tigers volleyball player John Zeeck tips it over the net against London Police Chief Glenn Nicol and others during the volleyball match between Madison County Special Olympians and London First Responders.

London Mayor Pat Closser served as the referee Thursday evening for the third annual volleyball match between Madison County Special Olympians and London First Responders.