West Jeff riding high

There’s something special about this year’s West Jefferson High School baseball team.

It’s more than the 17-0 record the Roughriders are sporting. It’s more than the lofty No. 1 Division III state ranking the team has attached to it. It’s an inner-confidence and a true desire to do something more than what’s ever been done at the school before.

“Our group of guys play for one another and have set out to raise the bar for West Jefferson baseball,” coach Jason Bogenrife said. “They play with high standards and show up to compete every pitch. I have said it for years we have great kids and a coaching staff who loves to coach them.”

West Jeff appears to be on the verge of snagging the No. 1 seed in the upcoming D-III Central District tournament. Bogenrife said the possibility of getting the No. 1 seed isn’t a goal, but understands that its a by-product of what his team has accomplished thus far this season.

“Our program goals every year are to get better every day,” he said. “Conference champs, district champs, win a regional championship, then we have a shot to play for it all. So we really haven’t focused on a 1-seed or going undefeated, but we do believe we are deserving of consideration for the No. 1 seed in the Central District.”

But how do the other area coach’s see the Roughriders?

“As far as other coaches I feel like they respect our program and the success we have had so far,” he said. “It’s reflecting in the district coaches polls and state poll. But our staff and kids know 17-0 and a No. 1 seed isn’t listed on our mission statement so we have a lot of work ahead before we accomplish what we set out to do.”

One of the things that has set West Jeff apart from the opposition has been its stellar pitching. The Roughriders have allowed more than four runs in a game just once, a recent 7-5 won over Springfield Catholic Central. They have recorded seven shutouts and have three other games where they’ve allowed just one run.

“Our pitching depth is one of our strengths,” Bogenrife said. “We have five kids who have performed very well. They go out and stay composed, work ahead and challenge hitters with good stuff. Our defense has also played very well behind them.”

As the team continues to win in impressive fashion, the coach has been impressed with his players’ attention to detail.

“Our kids have continued to stay focused because of their belief in our culture,” the coach said. “We have worked hard to maintain focus, approach every day with the attitude that we all want to improve and this group of players and coaches love to compete.”

′Riders undefeated and ranked No. 1 in state

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

