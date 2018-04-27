LHS eye league titles

The London High School softball team picked up a key 12-5 Mid-State League Ohio Division win Thursday at Worthington Christian.

The Red Raiders (6-9, 4-1) banged out 10 hits. They scored nine runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.

Makayla Ratliff crushed a 3-run home run in that pivitol sixth inning. She also had two singles in the game.

Candence Doughman had two hits and three RBI, Kennedy Nickell had two singles, while Lilly Marriott, Taylor Holloway and Kelsey Boggs also had hits.

Holloway was the winning pitcher, scattering seven hits.

The Raiders also came away with a 5-4 win at Bexley Wednesday.

London High School scored four runs early, tacked on another in the top of the seventh inning and then held on as the Lions scored three times in the bottom of the seventh. Holloway again earned the pitching win.

Taylor Riegel hit a solo home run in the third inning and finished the game with two RBI. Serena Crawford had three singles and Lexi Zabloudil had a pair of hits.

London’s 4-1 mark in the MSL Ohio is a half game behind league-leading Whitehall (7-6, 5-1).

The Central District tournament draw will be held Sunday.

Baseball

Bexley 8, London 2

London 8, Bexley 7

The Red Raiders (12-5, 5-2) split a pair of games with Bexley (8-8, 4-4) Wednesday and Thursday.

London was upended at Bexley Wednesday as the Lions jumped up early and didn’t allow the Raiders to get going offensively.

Things were much different a day later as London High School collected 14 hits. The Raiders trailed 7-2 before scoring six runs in the last two innings.

At 5-2 in league play, London is tied atop the standings with Grandview (12-7, 5-2).

The Central District tournament draw will take place Sunday afternoon.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.