Continuing to roll…

Jonathan Alder senior Serenity Kirts signed a letter of intent to bowl at the University of Rio Grande. She did so this week at the high school along side family. From left are: Lana Kirts (sister); Serenity Kirts; Dan Kirts (father); and Mikki Kirts (mother).

Serenity Kirts was one of the leaders on the Lady Pioneers bowling team the last few seasons. She signed to continue her bowling career at the University of Rio Grande.