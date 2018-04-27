Pioneer Summer Basketball camp returns

The Pioneer Basketball Summer Skills Camp will be held from June 4-7 at Jonathan Alder High School, 9200 U.S. Route 42 South, Plain City.

For students entering fourth to sixth grade camp will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

For students entering seventh to ninth grade camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Campers will get individual skill development, work with current/former high school players, work on offense/defense concepts, learn drills to improve their game, compete in contests and competitions for prizes and receive a Nike camp T-shirt and camp ball. The cost is $75 per camper (cash or check).

Those with questions should contact Brent Cahill at 614-565-9440 or Darren Clark at 614-406-6079.