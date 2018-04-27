Day honored at OWU Scholar-Athlete Awards

DELAWARE — Ashley Day of Plain City was honored Thursday, April 19 at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 14th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards Dinner.

The celebration recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 23 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2017-2018 school year.

Day earned the Top 50 Academic Award. Day competed in Battling Bishop Softball.

Ohio Wesleyan is part of Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and a member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Learn more about Ohio Wesleyan athletics at www.battlingbishops.com.

Ohio Wesleyan standout Ashley Day, a Jonathan Alder High School graduate, recently was honored at OWU's Scholar-Athlete Awards ceremony.