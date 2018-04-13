Challenger soccer camp dates set

Summer is just around the corner and that means the return of the London Area Soccer 2018 Challenger Soccer Camp.

The 2018 camp times like 2017, is modified to encourage participation and allow for evenings to be freed up for other family activities. Camp will be held June 11-15 for athletes 6-18 years old, starting at 9 a.m. and running through 4:30 p.m. daily. All campers will get a Challenger T-shirt and a soccer ball. If you sign-up before Friday, April 27, you will also receive the Challenger Soccer Jersey for free.

Camp pricing — Half day camp is $150 for 15 hours of training for the week. Full day camp is $205 for 30 hours of training for the week.

The Challenger Soccer Camp this year will be set up as an Advanced Camp Setting so that participating athletes can get more out of the camp and gain more skills and confidence to play at a higher level. All players 8 years old and up will be placed in the Advanced Program here in London unless specifically requested to be placed in the regular program. Any player younger than 8 years old will be placed in the regular program unless requested to be placed in the Advanced Program.

Camp times — Full day will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and half day will be from 9 a.m. to noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m. If there is a way for the athlete to do the full day, camp organizers suggest it. If campers will be in the half day program, it’s strongly suggested they choose the morning half day camp as it will be more challenging due to the number of campers in the morning session.

New for 2018 — Participants will be provided free access to the IChallenge App and a collection of skill-building videos.

Host families are also needed for the week. This is an opportunity for families to become lifelong/ongoing friends with the coaches from abroad. There are camper discounts for host families. Visit www.londonsoccer.org for more details. Like/follow it on Facebook @facebook.com/londonsoccer.

Annual London event returns June 11-15