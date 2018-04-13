JA grad returns to Ohio for hoops

Lily Hess, a current member of the United States Air Force Academy and graduate of Jonathan Alder High School, is playing on a club basketball team for the Air Force Academy.

That team will play at Ohio State University on Friday, April 20 and Saturday, April 21. The games will be played at the It is at Recreational and Physical Activity Center PAC, 337 Annie & John Glen Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 43210.

Hess played basketball at Alder all four years of high school.

Her parents are Jason and Dana Hess of Plain City. Her grandparents are Don and Sue Hess of Plain City.

