West Jeff, Alder remain unbeaten

As the weather took a turn for the better, the Madison County high school baseball teams hit the diamond in hopes of building some momentum.

Tuesday, April 10

West Jefferson 6,

Madison-Plains 0

The Roughriders (11-0) stayed red hot and had no problem taking care of business against their county rival.

As impressive as West Jeff has been at the plate this season, its pitching has been the thing that has set it apart.

West Jeff’s Jake Boyd was on top of his game as he limited the Golden Eagles to a lone hit while striking out 12, which came off the bat of Jarrett Gallery.

“I give a lot of credit to their pitcher,” Madison-Plains High School coach Zach Durban said. “He kept our offense off-balance all game and really pounded the strike zone.”

West Jeff was opportunistic as it took full advantage of a handful of Golden Eagles mistakes.

“Logan Golden pitched very well against a tough lineup,” Durban said. “Logan deserved better than what we gave him tonight. We committed five errors which equates to five of their six runs being unearned. When you have one of the best teams in Central Ohio in a tight game, you can’t afford to make that many mistakes.

“West Jefferson capitalized on each of our errors and that was the difference tonight. I know that we’re capable of playing tough with great teams, we just have to improve defensively moving forward.”

West Jeff had eight hits in the game, with a total of four coming from Boyd and Lance Lambert.

Jonathan Alder 6,

Tecumseh 5

The Pioneers (7-0) improved its record to a perfect 7-0 with a trio of wins in the last week.

Things started with a home win over Tecumseh.

Logan Smith went the distance allowing just three hits and was able to overcome four Pioneer errors.

Wednesday, April 11

West Jefferson 8,

West Liberty-Salem 0

The Roughriders got another stellar pitching performance, this one from Cade Brintlinger as he fired a three-hit shutout in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

West Jefferson has only allowed 11 runs total all season in 11 games. This marked the squad’s fourth consecutive shutout and fifth total this season.

Jonathan Alder 13,

Tecumseh 5

The Pioneers made it back-to-back wins over the Arrows by scoring five runs late to pull away for the Central Buckeye Conference foe.

Thursday, April 12

Madison-Plains 7,

Grandview Heights 3

The Golden Eagles banged out 10 hits in a non-league win over the visiting Bobcats.

Vallery picked up the win on the mound.

Tree of Life 6,

Shekinah Christian 4

The Flames (3-3) gave up six runs in the first three innings and couldn’t quite overcome the deficit in this MOCAL contest.

Jonathan Alder 9,

St. Paris Graham 3

Austin Hurley was the beneficiary of an early Pioneer run explosion as he picked up the pitching victory.

Alder scored four runs in the top of the first inning and was never threatened.

