Baseball Raiders catch fire

The London High School baseball team put together a productive week, as it picked up three wins, including a sweep of Mid-State League Ohio Division foe Whitehall.

The Raiders (8-1, 3-1 in MSL Ohio) pounded the ball in a 16-4 defeat of Whitehall Tuesday. They followed that up with a 10-4 win over those same Rams the next day. They kept the momentum going Thursday with a 20-1 lopsided win over visiting Bishop Ready.

In the first win over Whitehall the score was close (6-4) before the Raiders erupted for a 10-run fourth inning which carried them to the run-rule victory.

Ethan Hastings, Cam Greenhill, Caleb Whitacre, Jacob Fox, Drew Herman and Nick Schooley all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Greenhill was on the mound, where he allowed just two hits and two runs. London High School totaled nine hits with Whitacre, Stuart Weyrich and Fox each collecting two hits to lead London.

In the second win over the Rams in the week, London collected 12 hits and scored all 10 of its runs in the top of the seventh inning. Tristan Maynard picked up the pitching victory.

“It was nice to see us swing the bats like we did on Tuesday,” London High School coach Nick Blake said. “Wednesday we did not compete like we needed to for about five innings. Thankfully our pitching and defense kept us close enough to where once we started really battling on the offensive end, we were able to break through.

“We have started to find our identify on the offensive end this past week or so which has been fun to watch. Now it’s about staying committed to that approach.”

The hit parade continued against Ready Thursday and was led by Brixton Evans who drove in four runs on a triple and a double. Whitacre singled home a run to start the scoring.

The team scored nine runs in the third inning with Fox, Schooley, Whitacre, Hensel and Evans doing most of the damage. Fox hit a home run in the contest.

Logan Minner was the winning pitcher for the Red Raiders. He surrendered one run on five hits over run-rule shortened five innings. He struck out six and walked just one.

Softball

The Lady Red Raiders (2-4, 1-1 in MSL Ohio) split a pair of games with Whitehall Tuesday and Thursday. Winning the first of the two 12-0, before falling 10-3 Wednesday.

In the win, London tallied 18 hits as a whole host of players had multiple hits.

Alexis Clark had three singles and had three RBI, Taylor Riegel had three singles, Cadence Doughman, Serena Crawford and Lexi Zaboudil each had a pair of singles. Makayla Ratliff had a pair of singles and three RBI, while Kennedy Nickell had a single, a double and a pair of RBI.

Taylor Holloway allowed just one hit in the win.

The rematch with the Rams didn’t go nearly as well Wednesday as London was upended 10-3.

The Raiders trailed just 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Whitehall exploded for seven runs in the frame and rode that momentum to the win.

Riegel suffered the loss inside the pitching circle.

Tennis

Columbus Academy 5,

London 0

The Red Raiders came up short in a MSL clash with Columbus Academy Thursday.

Telmo Zabalbescoa dropped his first singles match 6-0, 6-1 and Filippo Bonfanti fell in second singles 6-1, 6-0. The Raiders also lost the third singles court.

In second doubles the Raiders team of Blayze Tipton and David Kennedy was stopped 6-0, 6-0, while the second doubles team of Johnny Ren and Masataka Ono also dropped their match 6-0, 6-0.

London junior Cameron Greenhill fires a pitch toward the plate during the Red Raiders win over Whitehall Tuesday, April 10. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_IMG_5089.jpg London junior Cameron Greenhill fires a pitch toward the plate during the Red Raiders win over Whitehall Tuesday, April 10. Contributed photo | Chris Whitacre

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.