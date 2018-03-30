Expectations still sky high

Jonathan Alder baseball has long had a reputation of being one of the best run high school baseball programs in Ohio.

The Pioneers are known for not only playing solid defense, having strong pitching and delivering at the plate in the clutch, they’re especially known for winning. That winning mentality starts at the top with Pioneers head coach Craig Kyle and makes it’s way all the way down to the youngest levels of baseball in Plain City.

Last year’s Pioneers were 21-6, won a Division II Central District championship, but were knocked off by Lexington 5-2 in a D-II regional semifinal. That untimely defeat derailed an Alder team that looked like it had what it took to go even further in the postseason.

Alder enters the 2018 season with the same lofty expectations that always surround the program. This year a collection of varsity veterans who grew up watching the Pioneers players and teams in front of them succeed are ready to take the leadership reins and continue the winning tradition.

“We have a really good group of leaders this year,” coach Kyle said. “Preston Eisnaugle, Cole Schrock and Austin Hurley are guys who have been around and played well for us. We will look to them to lead the way this year. They’ve played in a lot of big games and this is their turn to lead.”

Having a collection of older guys who have been around, been through countless practices and know what is expected of them from the Alder coaches has made things go smoothly for Kyle and his staff this spring.

“These guys know what we’re doing, they know what we want and they are helping our younger, less experienced players along,” he said. “It’s been nice having them lead the way.”

Eisnaugle (SS) is one of the better players in the state. He earned first-team All-Ohio honors last season. Eisnaugle hit .522, had 35 hits and drove in 28 runs. He also had 12 doubles, three triples and a home run for a total of 16 extra-base hits.

Hurley was a second team all-conference selection last year and Schrock was honorable mention.

Kyle believes his team’s overall defense and pitching depth will be strengths on this year’s team. He also said the squad is working on making strides at the plate.

The pitching staff includes starters Nate Smith, Hurley and Zayvier Beachy, with Logan Smith assuming the role of closer. Logan Smith was a second team all-conference selection last spring.

“Those four guys will get the bulk of the innings,” the coach said.

Alder will compete for the first time in the Central Buckeye Conference. The league features a number of talented teams, many of which the Pioneers have scouted in the past in preparation for regional or state tournaments.

“We’re excited about the new league,” Kyle said. “We always seem to run into CBC teams if we go to the Dayton regional. We’re familiar with a lot of those schools and we know it’s going to be good competition.”

Despite losing a number of talented players to graduation, the expectation level for the baseball program isn’t changing.

“Our goals are always the same,” the coach said. “To get better everyday, to win the CBC and win a district championship. We say it all the time, if you can win the district championship in D-II in the Central District you’re capable of competing at the state level.

“This team is capable of doing that, but we can’t just show up. We’ve got to show up ready to play. With that “A” on our hat and the Alder across our chest it’s a bulls-eye, teams will give us their best every time we step on the field.”

Alder's Preston Eisnaugle, left, earned Division II All-Ohio honors last season for the Pioneers. He returns to his shortstop position this season. Jonathan Alder's Austin Hurley, left, and Cole Schrock are two of the players expected to lead the Pioneers this spring.

Pioneers expect to compete for championships

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

