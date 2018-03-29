Bevington contributing at Shawnee State

The Shawnee State University softball team is off to a strong 14-6 start and Madison-Plains graduate Tori Bevington has been a key contributor.

Bevington, a sophomore outfielder for the Bears, has played in 18 games and is sporting a .250 batting average. She has eight hits in 32 at-bats, has scored 10 runs and batted in a pair.

A year ago the Madison-Plains High School grad hit .232 as a freshman. She had 13 hits in 56 at-bats, hit a pair of home runs and drove in seven runs.

Shawnee State, currently 2-2 in conference play, was picked to finish fourth in the Mid-South Conference Preseason Poll. Shawnee State’s fourth place pick matches last season’s regular season. Shawnee State University went 24-24 last year and 12-12 in the Mid-South Conference. The Bears’ finish was considered somewhat of a surprise as Shawnee State University was picked to finish in last place one year ago.

Bevington http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_bevington.jpg Bevington

MPHS grad hitting .250 for the Bears

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.