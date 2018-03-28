High School Sports

Thursday, March 29
Softball
West Jefferson at West Liberty-Salem, 5:15 p.m.
Shekinah Christian at Madison-Plains, 5 p.m.
Baseball
Westfall at London, 5 p.m.
West Jefferson at West Liberty-Salem, 5 p.m.
Washington Court House at Jonathan Alder, 5 p.m.
Track
London at London Red Raider Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Jonathan Alder at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, March 30
Softball
West Jefferson at Dixie H.S. (Kentucky), TBA
Baseball
Saturday, March 31
Softball
London at Miami Trace, 11 a.m.
West Jefferson at Dixie H.S. (Kentucky), TBA
Baseball
Northland at London, 11 a.m.
Jonathan Alder at Newark (2), noon/2 p.m.
River Valley at West Jefferson (2), noon/2:30 p.m.
