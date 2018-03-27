Area teams open season

The London High School softball team dropped a pair of games over the opening weekend of the 2018 season.

The Red Raiders (0-2) came out on the short end of a 9-2 decision against Upper Arlington and an 11-1 defeat at the hands of Bishop Ready in a pair of games played at Ready Saturday.

In the loss to Upper Arlington, Taylor Riegel had all three of the team’s hits (two singles and a double) and an RBI for the Red Raiders.

Taylor Holloway took the loss for London as the Golden Bears has nine runs on 13 hits.

In the loss to the Silver Knights, London’s Candence Doughman had a single and drove in the Raiders only run of the game.

Serena Crawford took the pitching loss.

Baseball

Madison-Plains 7,

Shekinah Christian 5

The Golden Eagles (1-0) picked up a win over the Flames (0-1) in a non-league game played Monday at Shekinah.

Madison-Plains High School scored four runs in the second inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit. The Eagles led 5-1 after three and half innings, but the Flames scored three times in the home half of the fourth to tie the game 5-5.

Coach Zach Durban’s Eagles however took the lead for good by scoring two runs in the top of the sixth.

Logan Golden picked up the win for Plains, while Sam Chrysler suffered the loss for Shekinah.

West Jefferson 5,

Grove City Christian 1

The Roughriders (3-0) improved to 3-0 with a win over visiting GCC Monday.

Lance Lambert picked up the pitching win as he went four innings allowing one run and just four hits. He also struck out four and did not walk a batter. Jake Boyd closed out the game with three innings of relief work out of the bullpen.

Cade Brintlinger went 2-for-2 at the plate as the Roughriders improved to 3-0 on the young season.

London 4,

Centennial 3

London 4,

Centennial 2

The Red Raiders swept a season-opening doubleheader from visiting Centennial Saturday.

London held onto the victory in the first game, as the visiting Stars scored three runs in the top of the seventh to cut a 4-0 advantage to 4-3. But the Raiders were able to get the final outs and the first win of the season. Tristan Maynard picked up the pitching win.

It was London that scored late in the second game to secure the win and a sweep of the day. The Red Raiders plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on again in the seventh for the victory.

