WJ sweeps Bishop Ready

The West Jefferson High School baseball team opened the 2018 season in fine fashion, recording a pair of run-rule victories in the season-opening doubleheader against Bishop Ready Saturday.

The Roughriders (2-0) won 11-1 and 14-0 doing so with stellar pitching and hot bats.

Jake Boyd tripled in a run in the first inning of the first game. The team then scored five runs in the fourth inning. Connor Shields, Hunter Braithwaite, Jordon South, and Ethan Hoenie each had RBIs in the big inning.

For the game, the Roughriders banged out 12 hits. Lance Lambert, Boyd and Shields each collected two hits to lead West Jefferson Roughriders Varsity.

Cade Brintlinger picked up the win on the mound, as he allowed three hits and one run while striking out 10 and walking one in five innings of work.

Gray throws no-hitter

Shane Gray didn’t allow a single hit as the Roughriders cruised to an easy 14-0 shutout win.

West Jefferson High School scored six runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Brintlinger and Justin Gatley, an error on a ball put in play by Tristan Palmer and a double by Ethan Higgins.

Gray struck out 12 and walked just one in the five inning game. Braithwaite, Gray and Lambert each racked up multiple hits for the Roughriders.

West Jefferson’s Shane Gray fired a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Bishop Ready Saturday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_DSC_1049-1-.jpg West Jefferson’s Shane Gray fired a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Bishop Ready Saturday.

