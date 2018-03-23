Signs of spring

The spring sports season officially starts Saturday, March 24 for high school baseball, softball and track and field teams across the state of Ohio.

Getting outside for practices and scrimmages has been a challenge for teams that need warmer, dry weather in order to compete.

The baseball and softball teams at Jonathan Alder High School were able to get outside last week.

The Alder softball squad will officially open the season Monday, March 28 at Bishop Hartley, the first pitch is slated for 5:15 p.m. The baseball Pioneers will play host to Wheelersburg Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_JDG_0820a_.jpg Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Jonathan Alder sophomore Jillian Jakse, left, receives a throw at first base during a scrimmage last week against Gahanna. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_JDG_0868a.jpg Jonathan Alder sophomore Jillian Jakse, left, receives a throw at first base during a scrimmage last week against Gahanna. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.