Lynn earns All-Ohio

The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently named its All-Ohio boys basketball teams and one Madison County athlete was honored. Shekinah Christian’s Austin Lynn (15) was selected Division IV All-Ohio Special Mention. The Flames’ senior averaged 14.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Shekinah finished the season with a 15-8 record which included a outright championship in the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League.

