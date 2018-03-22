Day helps OWU to victory

Freshman second baseman Madi Drabick (Mount Vernon) slammed a 2-run homer that put Ohio Wesleyan softball team ahead to stay and pitched a 5-hitter as the Bishops defeated Carroll 3-1 in non-conference play Saturday, March 17 in Clermont, Fla.

With one out in the bottom of the first, senior outfielder Ashley Day (Plain City/Jonathan Alder) singled and stole second, and Drabick followed with a home run to center to put the Bishops ahead, 2-0.

The Pioneers got one run back in the top of the second on a double by Jordan Wermund and a single by Rosie Craine, but the Bishops preserved the lead by throwing Craine out at the plate attempting to score on a single by Annika Graves.

Ohio Wesleyan loaded the bases with nobody out in the third as freshman outfielder Madison Bridger (Pataskala/Licking Heights), Day, and Drabick opened the inning with singles, and senior shortstop Kayla Richard (Minster) was hit by a pitch later in the inning to force in an insurance run.

Drabick shut down Carroll from there, not allowing a Pioneer runner past first base during the final 5.0 innings. She finished with a 5-hitter, striking out 4 while walking one.

Bridger, Day, and Drabick had 2 hits apiece for Ohio Wesleyan.

Amanda Osterhus pitched the complete game for Carroll.

Alder grad goes 2 for 4 in Bishops win