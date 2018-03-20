All-Ohio standouts

Jonathan Alder’s Sydney Bourquin was selected Division II All-Ohio Special Mention. She averaged over 12 points, five assists and five steals a game for the Lady Pioneers.
London's Hannah Coleman was a D-II All-Ohio Special Mention selection this season.
Shekinah Christian's Kloe Yutzy was a D-IV All-Ohio Special Mention for the Flames.
London junior Malorie Colwell was a D-II All-Ohio Honorable Mention for the Red Raiders.
A collection of girls basketball players from Madison County picked up All-Ohio honors for their accomplishments this season.
In Division II, London senior Hannah Coleman and Jonathan Alder sophomore Sydney Bourquin both were selected All-Ohio Special Mention. London junior Malorie Colwell was picked for the Honorable Mention All-Ohio squad.
Coleman averaged 10.1 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. Bourquin averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 5.3 steals and shot 47 percent from the floor and 76 percent from the free throw line.
Colwell averaged 11.6 ppg and 4.7 rebounds.
In Division IV, Shekinah Christian’s Kloe Yutzy was selected All-Ohio Honorable mention. She averaged 12.7 ppg, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.0 steals
