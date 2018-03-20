Special donation

Commander “Chop” Whitelow, right, of London’s American Legion Post No. 105 recently presented a donation check to Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson. The contribution will assist in sending athletes to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games, to be held in Seattle, Wash. in July.

Commander “Chop” Whitelow, right, of London’s American Legion Post No. 105 recently presented a donation check to Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson. The contribution will assist in sending athletes to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games, to be held in Seattle, Wash. in July. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_am-spec-oly-donation-2-18.jpg Commander “Chop” Whitelow, right, of London’s American Legion Post No. 105 recently presented a donation check to Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Susan Thompson. The contribution will assist in sending athletes to participate in the Special Olympics USA Games, to be held in Seattle, Wash. in July.