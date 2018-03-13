Placing at nationals

Jonathan Alder senior Jase Headings finished seventh in the boys 800-meter run in the Emering Elite Division at the 2018 New Balance Nationals Indoor meet held March 9-11 in New York City. Headings finished in a time of 1:56.83. He was one of just two runners from the state of Ohio in the race. The event was won by a runner from Utah who completed the race in 1:54.42.

Jonathan Alder senior Jase Headings finished seventh in the boys 800-meter run in the Emering Elite Division at the 2018 New Balance Nationals Indoor meet held March 9-11 in New York City. Headings finished in a time of 1:56.83. He was one of just two runners from the state of Ohio in the race. The event was won by a runner from Utah who completed the race in 1:54.42. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_Alder-runner.jpg Jonathan Alder senior Jase Headings finished seventh in the boys 800-meter run in the Emering Elite Division at the 2018 New Balance Nationals Indoor meet held March 9-11 in New York City. Headings finished in a time of 1:56.83. He was one of just two runners from the state of Ohio in the race. The event was won by a runner from Utah who completed the race in 1:54.42. Contributed photo