LHS grad takes lead at BGSU

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Bowling Green State University baseball team was defeated by No. 25 North Carolina State on Friday, March 2 by a score of 11-1. The ranked Wolfpack moves to 9-1 on the season with the win, while Bowling Green drops to 2-7 with the loss.

“I give a lot of credit to NC State. They are a really good club,” said head coach Danny Schmitz. “I thought we had some chances offensively early in the game, and if we could have executed, it might have been a different game.”

North Carolina State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. The Wolfpack then broke the game open with one run in the fourth, and a pair of two-run frames in the fifth and sixth innings.

Bowling Green starter Zac Carey, a London High School graduate, struck out five batters over five innings, but was tagged with the loss, as he allowed five earned runs. David Steward and Wes Rickenberg made relief appearances for Bowling Green.

Bowling Green got on the board with a Joe McGuinness RBI single in the seventh, but North Carolina State answered with three more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Jeff Scott and Randy Righter each registered two hits for the Falcons. McGuinness, Neil Lambert, Cam Daugherty, Derek Drewes and Ty Suntken posted one hit apiece for the Orange and Brown.

On the season Carey is 1-1, with a 7.56 ERA. He’s started three games and has thrown a team-high 16.2 innings.

Carey’s victory came in a Feb. 23 win over Southeast Missouri. In that 9-7 victory he went six innings, surrendered eight hits and six runs, while striking out a pair. He got the season-opening start for the Falcons in a 4-3 loss to the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Carey got a no-decision in the game as he went 5 2/3 innings, allowed nine hits and three earned runs.

Zac Carey, a London High School graduate, is a senior pitcher for Bowling Green State University baseball team. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_DSC_0022.jpg Zac Carey, a London High School graduate, is a senior pitcher for Bowling Green State University baseball team. File photo