LHS baseball to hold clinic

The London High School baseball coaches and players are holding a baseball clinic at the London High School gymnasium, 336 Elm St., London, Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17.

Times for March 10 are:

1-2 p.m. — 6-10 years old

2:30-3:30 p.m. — 11-15 years old

Times for March 17 are:

10-11 a.m. — 6-10 years old

11 a.m. to noon — 11-15 years old

Each clinic is skill specific. The focus on March 10 will be defense and on March 17 will be offense.

The cost for the clinic is $10. Registration can be done at the clinic.

Each clinic will be run by the London High School coaches and players.

If you have any questions email Coach Nick Blake at nicholas.blake@london.k12.oh.us.