GREENVILLE, Pa. – Washington & Jefferson junior Tanner Gaerke (Plain City, Ohio/Jonathan Alder) has been named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week after a strong non-conference start last week.

Gaerke pitched a gem to lead the No. 4 W&J baseball team to its first win of the 2018 season on Sunday, March 4, against Case Western Reserve. The junior right-hander tossed eight innings and allowed one unearned run while scattering six hits, all singles, and striking out seven Spartan hitters to earn his first career win.

This is Gaerke’s first career PAC Pitcher of the Week award.

The Presidents (3-1) will return to the diamond on Saturday, March 10, for a non-conference doubleheader against Oberlin.

Courtesy photo | D3photography.com