County teams fall in tourney

The high school basketball season came to a disappointing and abrupt end over the weekend for the remaining Madison County teams looking to extend their seasons.

Division II

No. 13 DeSales 57,

No. 6 Jonathan Alder 47

One bad quarter is essentially what doomed the Pioneers (18-5) in a D-II tournament contest Saturday at Alder.

After taking a 10-8 lead at the end of the third quarter, Alder was outscored 20-10 in the second frame. That 10-point scoring difference proved to be the difference in the game as the Stallions held on to advance to a D-II district semifinal.

The Pioneers were led by sophomore Jacob Koenig, who scored a game-high 19 points. Jackson Izzard finished with 14, while Jackie Santa-Emma (seven), Cam Androw (five) and Henry Walker (two) also scored for Alder.

Division III

No. 5 Northmor 53,

No. 11 West Jefferson 35

The Roughriders (15-7) were unable to keep pace with host Northmor (23-1) Saturday, as it fell in D-III district tournament action.

West Jeff struggled to score points in the first half and couldn’t dig itself out of the hole it created. Northmor led 21-9 at the half and was never really threatened in the third or fourth quarters.

Lance Lambert and Jordan South both scored eight points in the loss. Joe Thompson (six), Ben Casey and Cade Brintlinger (five apiece) and Scotty Hunter (three) also scored in the season-ending defeat.

No. 1 Harvest Prep 70,

No. 24 Madison-Plains 21

The visiting Golden Eagles (7-15) ran into one of the very best teams in all of Ohio during a D-III tournament contest Saturday.

The Warriors (24-0) scored 55 points in the first half and cruised to a D-III district semifinal victory.

Plains’ Jeffrey Wittman led his team with nine points. Anthony Holbrook finished with five, while Jarrett Vallery (three) and Jacob Toops (two) also scored.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

