Madison County stars shine

The 2017-18 season basketball season has come to an end for the five Madison County high school girls basketball teams. The five squads had varying degrees of success this season.

London (20-4, 8-2) placed second in the Mid-State League Ohio Division, Jonathan Alder (11-12, 8-5) was fourth in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division, West Jefferson (9-13, 5-11) finished fifth in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division, Shekinah Christian (18-6, 10-2) was second in the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League and Madison-Plains (0-22, 0-16) was winless competing in the OHC South Division.

But while the postseason success wasn’t what many of the players, coaches and fans would have liked to have, a number of individuals picked up All-Central District honors.

DIVISION II

First team: Sydney Bourquin (Jonathan Alder) 5-7, so., 12.8; Hannah Coleman (London) 5-10, sr., 10.1; Chloe Davis (Bloom-Carroll) 6-1, sr., 15.4; Kadai Green-Tucker (South) 5-2, jr., 15.5; Alexis Stevens (River Valley) 5-7, so., 17.2; Carlisa Strickland (Independence) 5-6, jr., 14.2; Maddy Vincent (Bexley) 5-7, jr., 17.7.

Second team: Brooke Brown (Heath) 5-10, sr., 14.0; Sharae Brown (Linden) 5-5, jr., 12.8; Malorie Colwell (London) 5-7, jr., 11.6; Megan Davis (Lakewood) 5-7, sr., 12.9; Oumoul Lhom (International) 5-2, sr., 17.0; Morgan Scowden (Buckeye Valley) 5-9, sr., 11.1; London Woods (Independence) 5-11, sr., 10.2.

Third team: Kobie Burnside (Independence) 5-11, jr., 13.4; Emily Davis (Jonathan Alder) 5-8, sr., 11.5; Erica Hyre (River Valley) 5-5, sr., 7.8; Madison Linn (Lakewood) 5-7, so., 11.7; Chloe Mulford (Granville) 5-11, jr., 9.3; Kaitlin Patterson (London) 5-6, sr., 9.7; Lexie Stough (Licking Valley) 5-10, sr., 11.0.

Honorable mention: Taylor Collins (East); Hannah Cowan (Buckeye Valley); Liza Farley (Beechcroft); Amanda Frey (Bexley); Grace Gales (Beechcroft); BreAsia Gamble (Marion-Franklin); Dani Grether (Buckeye Valley); Lainie Hiliman (Granville); Kylie Lang (River Valley); Mahogany Loveless (Linden); Makenzee Mason (Bloom-Carroll); Brianna Nixon (Horizon Science); Erica Sardinha (Highland); Daisha Shackleford (Heath); Alexa Thomas (Licking Valley); Maddy Young (Bexley).

Player of the year: Alexis Stevens (River Valley)

Coach of the year: Travis Stout (Buckeye Valley)

DIVISION III

First team: Sam Basham (Newark Catholic) 6-2, jr., 13.1; Sage Brannon (Cardington) 5-7, sr., 16.5; Alyssa Evans (Amanda-Clearcreek) 5-5, jr., 20.7; Jordan Horston (Africentric) 6-0, jr., 18.1; Emily Londot (Utica) 6-1, so., 18.1; Leah Maniaci (Pleasant) 5-8, sr., 17.4; Alexia Smith (Africentric) 5-8, so., 14.4.

Second team: Casey Bertke (Cardington) 6-3, so., 14.5; Avery Clark (North Union) 5-9, sr., 11.0; Kynlee Edwards (Cardington) 5-6, jr., 10.0; Dani Hall (Ready) 5-7, sr., 10.9; Cierra Joiner (Centerburg); Bekah Muselin (Elgin) 5-9, so., 15.1; Tayler Pierce (Grandview) 5-8, fr., 13.8.

Third team: Derricka Bramwell (Ready) 5-10, jr., 11.8; Madison Fitzpatrick (Mount Gilead) 5-7, so., 13.6; Erica Linder (Pleasant) 5-5, jr., 13.9; Sydney Looby (West Jefferson) 6-1, sr., 9.8; Amelia O’Neill (Newark Catholic); Kyndall Spires (Cardington) 6-1, sr., 11.6; Emily Wilson (Fairbanks) 5-11, sr., 10.6.

Honorable mention: Imani Babatunde (Columbus School for Girls); Megan Bartok (East Knox); Brooke Bennett (Northmor); Shelemiah Crockett (Columbus Academy); Taylor Day (North Union); Sidney Fields (Centerburg); Savannah Gammell (Centerburg); Amy Hafer (Elgin); Emily Hall (Worthington Christian); Olivia Humes (Northridge); Maliyah Johnson (Africentric); Shannon Keck (Newark Catholic); Lauren Layman (Johnstown); Hope Lewis (West Jefferson); Emma Linehan (Worthington Christian); Malery Martens (Liberty Union); Tatum Minton (Utica); Claudia Rogers (Liberty Union); Maddi Ruhl (North Union); Logan Stidham (Fairbanks); Paxton Stofcheck (North Union); Nyam Thornton (Africentric); Josi Wolf (Elgin); Hannah Yochem (Grandview); Courtney Young (Amanda-Clearcreek).

Player of the year: Jordan Horston (Africentric)

Coach of the year: Rob Smith (Newark Catholic)

DIVISION IV

First team: Savannah Childress (Wellington) 5-5, jr., 16.4; Andi English (Granville Christian) 5-10, sr., 16.3; Bella Kline (Berne Union) 5-10, fr., 16.0; Celeste Mershimer (Fairfield Christian) 5-4, jr., 18.3; Lauren Mickley (Danville) 5-9, sr., 15.0; Lyssi Snouffer (Delaware Christian) 5-10, so., 24.6; Sophia Sterling (Fairfield Christian) 5-9, so., 12.0.

Second team: Emma Burley (Fisher Catholic) 5-7, sr., 12.5; Mallory Garbe (Tree of Life) 5-10, jr., 19.4; Payton Hartshorn (Granville Christian) 5-8, sr., 10.0; Maddie Majewski (Village Academy) 5-10, so., 15.1; Cece Newbold (Danville) 5-7, so., 16.2; Paige Probasco (Berne Union) 5-7, sr., 10.3; Kloe Yutzy (Shekinah Christian) 5-4, jr., 12.7.

Third team: Hope Custer (Fairfield Christian) 5-7, so., 12.2; Abi English (Granville Christian) 5-11, sr., 11.4; Ally Johnson (Ridgedale) 5-9, so., 11.5; Abbi Maurer (Delaware Christian) 5-8, so., 10.7; Rachel McLoughlin (Village Academy) 5-5, jr., 12.7; Jacquie Sierzputowski (Wellington) 6-1, sr., 8.6.; Sydney Worthy (Madison Christian).

Honorable mention: Emily Blevins (Berne Union); Emma Burley (Fisher Catholic); Raijai Franklin (Patriot Prep); Akira Lacey (Patriot Prep); Sarah Lidonnice (Madison Christian); Abby Nelson (Millersport); Briana Outcalt (Ridgedale); Brittany Rose (Fisher Catholic); Madison Staton (Ridgedale); Jewel Watkins (Gahanna Christian); Sydnee Wears (Danville).

Player of the year: Celeste Mershimer (Fairfield Christian)

Coach of the year: Dwayne Hurst (Berne Union)

All-Central District honors handed out

