Surprise ending

Shekinah Christian’s John Michael Hershberger, right, drives toward the basket during the fourth-seeded Flames’ 55-36 district tournament loss to No. 6 Grove City Christian. The loss brought the season to and end for Shekinah. The team finished with a 15-8 record and won the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League title.
