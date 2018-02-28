Two Tigers teams advance

COLUMBUS — Starting March Madness in February.

Two Madison County Tigers Special Olympics Basketball teams took steps toward the state final four recently as they each triumphed in their opening round postseason tournament games. The final four will be held in Dover in a few weeks.

Madison County Blue defeated both the Goodwill Gladiators Black (56-42) and Northwest Blue (32-25) to advance. Those games took place at East High School. The team will next take on Worthington on Saturday, March 3 at 6 p.m. at Whetstone High School in Columbus.

Madison County Black topped the Open Arms Eagles 44-24 at East High School to set up a match against Franklin County on Saturday, March 3 at 4:15 p.m. also at Whetstone High School.

Members of Madison County Blue team include Mike Ellis, Waymond Harris, Elijah Blair, Nick Brown, Mike Long, Marlyn Zeeck, Courtney Salters, Shawn Engle, Dominique Gonzalez, Mike Williams, Dawn O’Neil, Adam Campbell, Shaundra Sayre, and Bryan Thompson. The Madison County Black squad consists of Mike Elfrink, Shawn Stewart, Bobby Higgins, Chad Burks, John Zeeck, Nick Post, Paul Hiles, Kody Price, Jeff Horn, Jacob Kuhn, Nick Dummitt, and John Knapp.

Madison County Tigers Special Olympics is affiliated with Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

