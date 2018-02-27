PCABA Champions

Plain City Area Ball Association Basketball 2017-2018 Boys Major Tournament Champions are the Buckeyes. Front row from left are: Travis Chany, Joel Mitchell and Josh Weakley; second row: Wyatt Clemons, Joe Kennedy, Jackson Kennedy and Coach Kelly Weakley.

Plain City Area Ball Association Basketball 2017-2018 Boys Major Tournament Champions are the Buckeyes. Front row from left are: Travis Chany, Joel Mitchell and Josh Weakley; second row: Wyatt Clemons, Joe Kennedy, Jackson Kennedy and Coach Kelly Weakley. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_PCABApiccol.jpg Plain City Area Ball Association Basketball 2017-2018 Boys Major Tournament Champions are the Buckeyes. Front row from left are: Travis Chany, Joel Mitchell and Josh Weakley; second row: Wyatt Clemons, Joe Kennedy, Jackson Kennedy and Coach Kelly Weakley. Contributed photo