High School Schedule

Friday, March 2

Boys bowling

Jonathan Alder at D-II State Bowling Championships at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

London, Jonathan Alder at D-II District Championships at Claymont High School, 4 p.m.

West Jefferson, Madison-Plains at D-III District Championships at Heath High School, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 3

Girls bowling

Jonathan Alder at D-II State Bowling Championships at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

London, Jonathan Alder at D-II District Championships at Claymont High School, 9 a.m.

West Jefferson, Madison-Plains at D-III District Championships at Heath High School, 9 a.m.

Boys basketball

No. 11 Linden/No. 13 DeSales at No. 6 Jonathan Alder in D-II Central District Tourney, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Northmor/No. 15 Worthington Christian vs. No. 11 West Jefferson at TBA in D-III Central District Tourney, 7 p.m.

No. 1 Harvest Prep/No. 25 Columbus International vs. Madison-Plains at TBA in D-III Central District Tourney, 7 p.m.