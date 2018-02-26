London girls advance

The top-seeded London High School girls basketball team rolled to an easy 59-35 home victory over No. 14 seed Highland Saturday to earn a spot in the Division II Central District semifinal.

The Red Raiders (20-3) will tangle with No. 7 Bloom-Carroll Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Central Crossing High School starting at 7 p.m.

London used its depth to pull away from Highland in the third quarter. After leading 16-8 after a quarter and 28-20 at the half, London blitzed Highland in the third quarter with a 19-4 scoring advantage.

Kaitlin Patterson led the way with 14 points, Karlie Alexander added 12 and Malorie Colwell reached the double-digit plateau with 10. Kiana Price just missed the mark finishing with eight points.

The winner of the London Bloom-Carroll contest will advance to a D-II district championship game Friday, March 2 at Westerville Central High School. Tip time is slated for 8:30 p.m.

No. 9 Linden 72,

No. 13 Jonathan Alder 67 OT

It took an extra stanza to knock Jonathan Alder from the Division II Central District girls basketball tournament.

Host Linden knocked down its free throws in overtime and escaped the second-round contest.

Alder got a team-high 19 points from sophomore Sydney Bourquin, but that was off-set by 21 scored by Linden’s Sharae Brown who scored 21 points. Linden also had Mah0gny Loveless (17) and Amyah Coates-Brown (19) score in double figures.

Abby Jones scored 11 points for Alder, while Melissa Walbom and McKenna Huff finished with eight points apiece.

Division III

No. 9 Bishop Ready 47,

No. 13 West Jefferson 43

The season came to an end for the Lady Roughriders (10-12) during a second round tilt at Ready Saturday.

The Silver Knights made their free throws down the stretch and held off West Jeff. Ready sank 14 of 18 foul shots in the fourth quarter and West Jefferson was unable to pull out the win.

West Jefferson freshman Gabbie King hit six of 12 three-point shots for a team-high 18 points. Megan McLish scored 10 points.

No. 1 Africentric 68,

No. 24 Madison-Plains 16

The Golden Eagles (0-21) were unable to come up with an upset victory over the top-seed Africentric Saturday afternoon.

Madison-Plains did its best to stay in the game early as it trailed 20-6 after one quarter. But the Nubians (22-3) went on a 30-0 run during the span of the second quarter and led 50-6 at the break and cruised to the victory.

Katie Powell led her team with seven points, while Sami Powell added four.

Division IV

No. 4 Danville 55,

No. 3 Shekinah Christian 48

The Flames (18-6) were unable to overcome another slow start in the postseason and fell in a Division IV district tournament contest.

In its first-round tournament victory over Tree of Life, Shekinah struggled to get things going offensively in the first half but rolled to a victory on the strength of a strong second half.

The Flames trailed 25-12 at half Saturday, but could not find the magic formula for a comeback.

Only five players scored of Shekinah, led by 18 points from Kloe Yutzy and 13 from Natalie Headings. Mandi Scheffel and Kelsey Beachy finished with seven apiece.

Alder, Shekinah, WJ all fall in tourney

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616 ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

