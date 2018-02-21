MPHS wrestlers place at OHC

The Madison-Plains High School wrestling team had a handful of individuals place well at the Ohio Heritage Conference championship tournament held Saturday, Feb. 17.

The team’s top finisher was Chase Kelly who placed third at 160 pounds. A trio of Golden Eagles placed fourth, including Ken Shafer (106), Jacob Lawler (126) and Joey Grigsby (138).

Isaac Puckett (170) finished in fifth place, Logan Bills (182) and Tylor Miller (285) were both sixth in their respective weight classes and Jerry Slagle (220) came in eighth.

The Golden Eagles will play host to the Division III Sectional tournament at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 and at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The top four placers in each weight class will advance to the D-III district tourney.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

