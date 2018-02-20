Postseason push

The sprint to the finish of the high school wrestling season began last weekend as the Madison County schools competed in their respective league tournaments.

Jonathan Alder in CBC Kenton Trail

The Pioneers competed for the first time as members of the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division and finished fourth out of the five teams competing Saturday, Feb. 17.

Tecumseh scored a division best 153.5 points, it was followed by Bellefontaine (120), Springfield Shawnee (76), Alder (52.5) and Kenton Ridge (26.0).

Alder’s Jake Johnson was the team’s top finisher as he placed first at 120 pounds, pinning Kenton Ridge’s Bryce Davis in 5:33 in the championship. He was also the Kenton Trail Division Outstanding Wrestler and the CBC Sportsmanship Award winner.

Dylan Boysel placed third at 195 pounds, Reece Chapman was fifth at 106, while Brendon Liford (160) and Luke Stalnaker (170) were sixth in their weight classes.

London in MSL Ohio

The Red Raiders were edged out by Bexley for the championship in the Mid-State League Ohio Division. The Lions scored 195 points and finished just ahead of London (192.5). The rest of the league standings had Whitehall third (161) followed by Grandview (133) and Columbus Academy (71).

London had a number of placers including first-place finishers in freshman Josiah Kennedy (113 pounds), sophomore Dominic Davis (120), sophomore Ethan James (126), junior Josh Colvin (145) and junior Logan Harper (160).

Also placing were junior Jack Minner (second, 182), sophomore Darian Huff (second, 152), sophomore Garrett Weldon (third, 195) and junior Cameron Burns (fourth, 138).

WJ in OHC

Mechanicsburg claimed the title in the Ohio Heritage Conference Saturday, just barely edging second West Jefferson.

The Roughriders however did have a whole host of champions and placers. Joey Buckland (126), Anthony Speakman (145), Mark Woodard (152), Nate Wilson (182), Hunter Braithwaite (220) and Chet Lohr (285) all earned OHC championships.

Aiden Benedict (second), Jesse Kean (third) and Kristian Speakman (fourth) also placed for the Roughriders.

Jonathan Alder wrestling coach Ron Thomas Sr., center, will lead his Pioneers into this upcoming weekend's D-II sectional tournament. West Jefferson's Joey Buckland won a OHC Championship at 126 pounds last weekend.

County teams enter stretch run

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

