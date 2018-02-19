Alder sweeps titles

COLUMBUS — A total of three Madison County high school bowling teams and one individual will be competing in this week’s Division II District Tournament being held at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Both the boys and girls teams from Jonathan Alder swept the championships in the D-II Central District Sectional Tournaments Friday and Saturday at HP Lanes, while the London boys placed 12th, snagging the final district team qualifying spot. Madison-Plains’ senior Jake Ballard placed fifth overall and earned an individual district berth.

For the Alder boys team it was its fourth consecutive sectional title. The Pioneers rolled team games of 930, 918 and 860 for a total of 2,708. That mark was 105 pins ahead of Highland (2,603) heading into the Baker game portion of the event.

The Alder boys rolled Baker game scores of 159, 159, 169, 159, 146 and 143 for a total of 935 and a grand total of 3,643 which was 84 pins clear of Highland (3,559).

The team was led by sophomore tournament singles champion Jacob Schrock who turned in a 620 series (199, 223, 198). Pioneers junior Andrew Clark placed third overall after he posted a 600 series (190, 185, 225). Senior Zach Otto turned in a 513 series which included scores of 214, 159 and 140. Junior Josh Devore posted a 496 series (169, 170, 157), while freshman Nathan Clark (158) and sophomore Luke Honigford (181) also contributed to the win.

The London boys placed 12th out of the 30 teams competing, finishing with a total of 3,177 pins. The Red Raiders posted team games of 720, 805 and 737, with a collection of Baker games scores of 167, 136, 146, 183, 132 and 151. It will be the London boys first-ever trip to the district.

Freshman Cade Smith paced London High School with a 478 series (174, 140, 164), senior Grant Fender came in with a 467 (150, 175, 142), freshman Josh Corwin finished with a 465 (129, 169, 167), sophomore Cory Crum had a 430 (153, 177, 100) and junior Andy Fulmer finished with a 422 (114, 144, 164).

Plains’ Ballard turned in a district-qualifying 582 series which was fifth among all bowlers. His individual game scores included a consistent 201, 188 and 193.

As a team Madison-Plains placed 19th with a total pin count of 2,911. Junior Steven Hayes had a 411 series which included an 180 game. Freshman Justin Culp turned in a 399 series with a high game of 137.

The Saturday action concluded with the Alder girls winning its third straight sectional championship. Rena Kirts won the individual sectional title with her 554 series. The Lady Pioneers closest competition came from Heath and Buckeye Valley, which finished second and third.

“The scoring was very low for the tournament with only three boys averaging over 200 for the tournament and only three girls bowling over a 200 game,” Alder coach Rusty Walter said.

“The kids really did a good job on the demanding low-scoring conditions. Coaches and players are just gonna work to improve the spare shooting game and improve in the district tournament. Congrats to London on first its district tourney.”

The D-II district tourney for both boys and girls will be contested Thursday, Feb. 22, back at HP Lanes in Columbus, bowling starts at 10 a.m. Teams will bowl three regulation games and six Baker games. Participating individuals will bowl three regulation games.

The three boys teams and three girls teams plus the three high-scoring individuals not on a qualifying team will advance to the D-II State Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl March 2-3.

Jonathan Alder bowlers Jacob Schrock, left, and Rena Kirts led the Pioneers to a sweep of both the girls and boys Division II Sectional Tournament championships held at HP Lanes in Columbus. Jonathan Alder's Rena Kirts won the individual title at the Division II Sectional Tournament held at HP Lanes in Columbus Saturday.

London boys and MPHS’ Ballard also advance

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

