Bevington chooses Ashland

Just what type of player is Ashland University getting in Madison-Plains senior running back Ryan Bevington?

Well according to Madison-Plains High School football coach Jason Hunt, the player the Eagles are getting is not only a talented, hard-working standout. He said they’re also getting an equally special human being.

“They’re getting one of the very best young men I’ve ever coached,” Hunt said. “They’re getting a leader, a hard working kid, he’s the total package.”

The 5-11, 220-pound All-Central District, All-Ohio Heritage Conference and honorable mention Division V All-Ohio standout chose Ashland University after considering Wittenberg University and Marietta College.

Bevington said Ashland had a lot of the same feel as he gets in the community around Madison-Plains High School.

“It just felt like home,” he said. “I got that same feeling that I get in London. I could just see myself going there.”

Seeing Bevington commit to play in college is something that the Madison-Plains High School coaching staff has envisioned for a couple years.

“I think we knew some time in his sophomore year that there was a possibility that he could play in college,” Hunt said. “He has a motor that just keeps on going. He works so hard and just kept getting better and better over the years.”

Bevington proved to be a valuable weapon for the Golden Eagles the last few seasons. He was a bruising running back that ran hard between the tackles, but also had the ability to run away from defenders. He also spent time on the defensive side of the ball at linebacker for Madison-Plains.

Hunt believes that Bevington’s work ethic will ultimately earn him time on the field at Ashland sooner rather than later.

“Ryan won’t be the most talented kid on the roster, but nobody is going to outwork him,” the coach said. “I won’t be surprised that if by his sophomore year he’s contributing on the field.

“He’s one of the best kids I’ve ever coached and has been great to have around.”

Bevington hopes to one day use the education he will receive at Ashland and turn it into a career where he can remain involved in the game he loves.

“Football means a lot to me, I want to pursue a job in football, whether it’s coaching or as an (athletic director),” he said. “I love the game and want it to be a part of my future.”

Bevington also said getting a chance to play fairly close to home was important. He has a sister (Tori) who is currently playing softball at Shawnee State University.

“It means a lot to be near my family,” he said. “With my sister being about the same distance from home we’ve been able to go and support her. Being able to have family that can come and watch me play was very important to me.”

Madison-Plains senior Ryan Bevington recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Ashland University. He was joined by front row from left: Tom Bevington (father), Ryan Bevington, Nickie Bevington (mother) and Tori Bevington (sister); second row: Mike Siders, Drew Basil, Sam Coil, Dave Thompson, Coach Jason Hunt and Athletic Director Matt Mason. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Ryan-Bevington.jpg Madison-Plains senior Ryan Bevington recently signed a letter of intent to play football at Ashland University. He was joined by front row from left: Tom Bevington (father), Ryan Bevington, Nickie Bevington (mother) and Tori Bevington (sister); second row: Mike Siders, Drew Basil, Sam Coil, Dave Thompson, Coach Jason Hunt and Athletic Director Matt Mason. Contributed photo

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

