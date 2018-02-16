College-bound Red Raider

London High School senior Hannah Coleman recently signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Rio Grande. She was joined in a ceremony at the high school by from left: Paul Coleman (father), Hannah Coleman and Stacy Coleman (mother). Coleman helped lead the Lady Raiders to an 18-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the Division II Central District tournament.

