Eyeing deep runs

Jonathan Alder surprised a lot of people this season in winning the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division in its first season in the conference.

Riding the momentum from the regular season, the Pioneers (17-4) enter the upcoming Division II Central District tournament beaming with confidence.

Alder was selected as the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Division II tournament and is looking for an extended run through the postseason.

The Pioneers have a first-round bye and will play a home game against the winner of the first round tilt between No. 11 Linden and No. 13 DeSales on Saturday, March 3. Linden and DeSales will play each other Wednesday, Feb. 28.

“We went over the bracket with our kids,” Alder coach Brent Cahill said. “I think the sixth seed was good for us.”

Cahill said his goal every year is to find a spot where his team can get a home tournament game. A win over either Linden or DeSales would put the Pioneers in a district semifinal against what could be No. 2 seed Eastmoor Academy.

Eastmoor will play host to No. 18 London (5-15) in a first-round game Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Division III

Heading into the D-III tournament draw West Jefferson High School coach Sam Seggerson had a hope of where his team would land in the seeding process, it turns out it was right on the money.

The Roughriders (14-7) are the No. 11 seed and have a first-round bye. They will open the postseason against either No. 5 Northmor or No. 15 Worthington Christian on March 3. The game will be played at the home of the better seeded team.

“Division III is an absolute bear this year,” Seggerson said just prior to the tourney draw. “There are a ton of good teams that all have their eye on making a run. We are hoping for a 11-15 seed. This should give us a few options to find some teams we match-up with well and allow us to make a tourney run.”

Madison-Plains (6-12) was tabbed as the 24th seed (out of 25) in the D-III tourney and has a first-round bye. However the squad will likely play at No. 1 seed Harvest Prep March 3 in the second round. Harvest Prep will square off with No. 25 Columbus International Monday, Feb. 26.

Division IV

The Shekinah Christian boys received the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division IV tournament and will host No. 6 Grove City Christian in the opening round of the tourney Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

The Flames (14-5), champions of the Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League (MOCAL), can get past Grove City Christian in its postseason opener it will get a team its very familiar with. The second round would mean a date with either No. 5 Tree of Life or No. 8 Northside Christian Friday, March 2. Both schools are members of the MOCAL.

The top seed in D-IV is Fisher Catholic, it’s followed by No. 2 Danville and No. 3 Berne Union.

Jonathan Alder boys basketball coach Brent Cahill helps cut down the nets following his Pioneers winning the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Ridge Division last week.

Madison County teams ready for postseason

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

