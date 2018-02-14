Stepp receives award

COLUMBUS — Otterbein University senior Logan Stepp (West Jefferson) made another piece of school history Monday night at the 57th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet, hosted by the Columbus Chapter of The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University.

Stepp, one of seven Central Ohio college football players honored at the event and vying for a postgraduate scholarship, became the first Cardinal ever selected for the award as he emerged from a pool of student-athletes representing Ohio State, Ohio Wesleyan, Denison, Kenyon, Capital and Ohio Dominican.

“It was such a memorable experience being there to meet guys I have competed against, along with former players that I have looked up to from a young age,” Stepp said. “I am so thankful to Otterbein for providing an opportunity to accomplish these things.”

A standout quarterback, Stepp recently concluded a memorable four-year career in which he started two years at wide receiver before moving behind center, where he exploded into a two-time first team All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) signal caller.

Stepp ranked top-15 nationally in points responsible for (210) and total offense per game (324.5) as a senior, ultimately becoming the first player in OAC history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same regular-season. A team captain, he holds Otterbein single-game (477) and single-season (3,250) records for total offense and is third all-time in both total touchdowns (64) and total offense (6,601).

“My parents, professors, coaches, teammates and friends have allowed me to become who I am through constant support,” said Stepp, who became emotional during his acceptance speech while speaking to his family. “This is a memory that I will carry forever and I am so thankful.”

Stepp has been just as good off the field, compiling a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average as a mathematics major while partaking in a long list of campus/community-related activities. In addition to serving as a Resident Hall Director, he has been involved with Otterbein Christian Fellowship, Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Athletes in Action, the Student Education Association and his Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Away from campus, Stepp has served as a high school tutor, a pen pal for a child with muscular dystrophy and holds as an Ohio High School basketball referee/baseball umpire. He eventually hopes to obtain a master’s degree in administration and pursue a career in the education system as an Athletic Director.

“Logan has been a true staple in our program not just from an athletic standpoint, but also as a person with strong qualities of leadership and dedication,” head coach Tim Doup said. “One of the rewards of coaching is to see a kid like him blossom into such a quality young man. He will be successful in anything he chooses to do and replacing him will no doubt be difficult.”

In addition to the college section, 15 local high school student-athletes were recognized along with a trio of special-award winners.

The prestigious Ohio Gold Award was presented to former Ohio State All-American safety Mike Doss, who spent six years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007. This is the most notable honor that the Chapter distributes annually to a former player, coach, administrator or person who has had a positive impact on amateur football in Central Ohio.

Previous Ohio Gold recipients include Joey Galloway, Troy Smith, Orlando Pace, Eddie George, Archie Griffin, Woody Hayes, Earle Bruce, John Cooper, Gene Smith, Chris Spielman, Ann Hayes, Jim Tressel and John Hicks, among others.

The annual Larry Larson High School Coaches Award recipient was Ray DeCola, who coached 24 years at New Albany, St. Mary’s, Johnstown and Urbana before an induction into the Ohio High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Tyson Gentry Courage Award was presented in honor of Tyler Campbell from Pickerington North High School. Tyler died from an accidental overdose of pain killers at the age of 23 after becoming addicted following injuries and shoulder surgery. His family founded “Tyler’s Light” to raise awareness of drug addiction and provide education for students, families and communities.

The NFF and College Hall of Fame is a member-supported nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the future of amateur football at local, state and national levels. The foundation with its chapters annually awards nearly $1 million in scholarships to over 3,000 high school and college student athletes for continuing education.

Logan Stepp http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Stepp-2-.jpg Logan Stepp Otterbein senior Logan Stepp, center, earned an award from The National Football Foundation during an event Monday at he Columbus Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_SteppNFF.jpg Otterbein senior Logan Stepp, center, earned an award from The National Football Foundation during an event Monday at he Columbus Chapter of The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University.

WJ grad honored by The National Football Foundation