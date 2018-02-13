WJ 7th graders win OHC

The West Jefferson Middle School girls basketball program had a successful year in its inaugural season into the Ohio Heritage Conference.

The Eighth Grade team was 12-5 overall, and runners-up in the league.

The Seventh Grade team had an overall record of 15-3 and won the league championship.

The West Jefferson Middle School girls basketball team are front row from left: Camryn Justus, McKayle Woodford, Mikayla Jewell, Lena Carsey, Izzie Johnson and Layla Farley; second row: Emma Brown, Grace Kitchen, Taylor Roberts, Laney Lambert, Kaitlyn Campbell and Maddie Gaus; third row: Coach Rachel Stanley, Myra Harper, Rylee Hart, Abby Arteaga, Emma Crace, Lauren Humphries, Brooke Mannon, Maggie Bumgardner and Coach Jill Lambert. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_WJ-girls1.jpg The West Jefferson Middle School girls basketball team are front row from left: Camryn Justus, McKayle Woodford, Mikayla Jewell, Lena Carsey, Izzie Johnson and Layla Farley; second row: Emma Brown, Grace Kitchen, Taylor Roberts, Laney Lambert, Kaitlyn Campbell and Maddie Gaus; third row: Coach Rachel Stanley, Myra Harper, Rylee Hart, Abby Arteaga, Emma Crace, Lauren Humphries, Brooke Mannon, Maggie Bumgardner and Coach Jill Lambert. Contributed photo Members of the West Jefferson Middle School Seventh Grade girls basketball team pose with the Ohio Heritage Conference championship trophy. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_WJ-girls2.jpg Members of the West Jefferson Middle School Seventh Grade girls basketball team pose with the Ohio Heritage Conference championship trophy. Contributed photo