Alder girls roll to title

The Jonathan Alder girls bowling team won the Central Buckeye Conference Tournament championship and league championship Friday, Feb. 9 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

The Lady Pioneers finished first in the Kenton Trail Division and rolled team games of 796, 933, 865 led by senior Rena Kirts’ 576 three-game series (182-193-201). Senior Rachel Kaeser rolled a 542 (147-220-175) and Cierra Clark posted a 503 (156-176-171).

“The ladies bowled great this season winning the CBC championship the first year in the league,” coach Rusty Walter said.

The boys team finished second in the CBC Tournament behind league champion Springfield Shawnee. The Pioneers had team games of 996, 965, 869. The boys was led by senior Zach Otto’s blistering 677 series (235-211-231). Andrew Clark had a 577 (194-205-178) and Jake Schrock posted a 568 (211-203-154).

“The boys bowled really well, went through some struggles with the lanes changing in game three,” the coach said. “The boys team finished second in the CBC standings, a really good season in a very good league.”

A number of Alder bowlers earned postseason honors in the CBC, first team honorees included Hallie Nichols, Rena Kirts and Zach Otto. The second team included Rachel Kaeser, Cierra Clark, Emily Walker and Andrew Clark.

Both teams closed out the regular season with victories over Buckeye Valley Monday. The boys finished the season (16-5) by defeating Buckeye Valley 2,541 to 2,106 in the home finale. The Pioneers was led by Jake Schrock (216-203), Andrew Clark (214-192), Zach Otto (176-212) and Josh Schrock (160-169).

The Lady Pioneers improved to 17-4 by easily winning 2,516 to 2,086. The team posted a season-high team game of 996 and added a 876 game to take a commanding lead in the season’s final match. The Pioneers were led by the senior trio of Kirts (236-212), Nichols (227-163) and Kaeser (204-147) and the sophomore Emily Walker (159-206).

“It was a great season by the bowling teams, the CBC is a great bowling conference and there are some outstanding teams,” Walter said. “Coaches feel this league has prepared us very well for the postseason tournament. The teams are still improving each week as we head into the Sectional Tournament this Friday at HP Lanes.”

Members of the Jonathan Alder High School girls bowling team pose with their Central Buckeye Conference championship trophy. The members of the team are from left: Emily Walker, Rachel Kaeser, Rena Kirts, Hallie Nichols and Cierra Clark.