’Climbers fall on Senior Night

URBANA — Urbana struggled against visiting London on Monday night, dropping a non-league girls basketball game, 63-21, in what was the Hillclimbers’ final contest of the regular season.

The Red Raiders pressed Urbana from the get-go, resulting in a scoreless first quarter and thwarting nearly every trip up the floor for most of the first half. It was 32-7 at the break.

“Offensively, we struggled. We struggled taking shots, we struggled getting movement into our offense,” Urbana High School Coach Amanda Mounce said. “The confidence to shoot has a lot to do with it, but we have to take shots to score, and we didn’t take very many. The score reflects that.”

The second half didn’t really get any better for the home team, with London running away with the show and racking up a 40-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

“The seniors all played hard. I hope they played a good game, in terms of them playing that last game together,” Mounce said. “We’ve got a lot to work on next year and coming up for this program and I hope these girls can get into it and work to get better. The subs coming in are younger kids and the energy they bring is positive to see.”

Shelby Stoops and Sam Rooney each had 5 points in the effort for Urbana.

London (18-3) was led in scoring by Malorie Colwell’s 18 points. Rachael Alexander finished with 13.

In the JV game, London won, 52-18.

London High School has a first-round bye in the Division II Central District tournament and will play host to either No. 12 Licking Valley or No. 14 Highland Feb. 23.

Urbana's Shelby Stoops (33) goes around London's Hannah Coleman on Monday. After a cold start, Stoops, a freshman, broke open the Hillclimbers' scoring with about 6:30 left in the second quarter.

By Justin Miller

