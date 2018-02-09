WJYAA wins US Lacrosse grant

The West Jefferson Youth Athletic Association, Inc. (WJYAA) and US Lacrosse have struck a deal that wil help grow the sport in the village of West Jefferson.

WJYAA is excited about the opportunity to expand the current lacrosse program to a whole new level. In November WJYAA received the news from US Lacrosse. John Stanley, President of WJYAA, said the board members worked hard sacrificing a lot of valued family time to administer a great opportunity for the kids in the community or those that participate.

“Jerry Fitzpatrick is director of our lacrosse program and he led the efforts to get us where we are today with lacrosse. He has a great heart and will do just about anything for the kids in our community,” Stanley said.

“We are grateful to be awarded the First Stick Program by US Lacrosse and now we’ll take the program to new levels and offer lacrosse for all WJ Middle School age boys or girls in the seventh and eighth grades.

WJYAA previously only offered lacrosse for Peewee for first and second grades, third and fourth grades and then fifth and sixth grades. With this grant it will now offer it for boys and girls in seventh or eighth grades as a club team with US Lacrosse under WJYAA management.

“The West Jefferson Community has been supportive of this program so far,” Stanley said. “It is always a good feeling when you hear and see good things with something you’re a part of. The last couple of years folks would pass by the Ox Roast grounds here in West Jeff being curious actually stop and offer kind support for our players.”

WJYAA is grateful of this opportunity Stanley recited a major foresight of the WJYAA is For Kids About Kids.

The grant award is equipment totaling over $7,000 which includes 20 pairs of each in the following: field player sticks, pairs of shoulder pads, arm pads, gloves, NOCSAE approved lacrosse helmets with facemasks and chin straps and one each in the following for goalie: stick, gloves, NOCSAE helmet with facemask and chin strap, throat guard, chest protector. The grant award also allows WJYAA to have discounts for 20 players to subscribe for complimentary US Lacrosse memberships and two adults.

WJYAA coaches will be US Lacrosse certified, expected to pass a background check and will be expected to follow WJYAA rules or policies and US Lacrosse rules.

Anyone wishing to donate to WJYAA can send a check or money order to WJYAA, P.O. Box 305, West Jefferson, OH 43162-0305 or wjyaa.org to donate. All donations benefit the youth in the community and the surrounding area. Any questions about lacrosse folks can be directed toward Jerry Fitzpatrick at 614-563-7734, Jarrett Bare 614-395-5247 or John Stanley at 614-940-9521.

The West Jefferson Youth Lacrosse program is expanding to include middle school athletes thanks to a grant from US Lacrosse. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Lacrosseequipmentpic.jpg The West Jefferson Youth Lacrosse program is expanding to include middle school athletes thanks to a grant from US Lacrosse. Contributed photo Lacrosse in the village of West Jefferson got a big boost thanks to a grant from US Lacrosse. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Lacrosseteampiccol.jpg Lacrosse in the village of West Jefferson got a big boost thanks to a grant from US Lacrosse. Contributed photo NOCSAE approved Lacrosse helmet with facemask and chin straps. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_Lacrossehelmetpiccol.jpg NOCSAE approved Lacrosse helmet with facemask and chin straps. Contributed photo http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_USLacrossefirststickprogramlogocol.jpg Contributed photo