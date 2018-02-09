Alder overwhelms Hillclimbers, 75-27

URBANA — Urbana was ready to compete with visiting Jonathan Alder for a quarter on Wednesday, but the Pioneers ran away with the rest of the game and beat the Hillclimbers, 75-27, in Central Buckeye Conference girls basketball.

The score was only 14-11 in favor of the visitors after the first quarter, but the ′Climbers struggled against Jonathan Alder’s full-court pressure in the second quarter and started committing a bunch of turnovers.

“We’re trying to dribble through the press instead of passing through it, and the turnovers kinda caught up to us and then they converted those to points,” Urbana Coach Amanda Mounce said.

The visitors also beat up Urbana on the boards, with the taller Pioneers going to work down low and bullying the home team on the glass.

“There’s some things we know going into the game that we’re going to sacrifice. That’s one of them,” Mounce said. “When you’re smaller and quicker, you can’t get beat in transition either. So when you’re giving up both, it makes it almost impossible to compete.”

The Pioneers (10-11, 7-5) continued to apply the pressure throughout the game until they were up 35 points in the fourth quarter. Alder was led by sophomore Sydney Bourquin who scored a game-high 19 points, collected 10 steals and dished out five assists.

Melissa Walbom scored 12 and McKenna Huff added 10, while Sorinne Parker had seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Alaina Lyons had 14 points for Urbana (3-18, 3-10 CBC), while Desi Johnson had 13 rebounds.

In the jayvee game, Alder won, 49-26.

Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) penetrates the Jonathan Alder defense on Wednesday. Urbana struggled with the Pioneers’ press, turning the ball over frequently. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_SamanthaRooney020718201827213128785.jpg Urbana’s Samantha Rooney (22) penetrates the Jonathan Alder defense on Wednesday. Urbana struggled with the Pioneers’ press, turning the ball over frequently.

