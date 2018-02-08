Perfect Pioneer

The Jonathan Alder boys basketball team dropped a non-league tilt with Mechanicsburg Wednesday despite getting a perfect performance from sophomore Jacob Schrock.

The Pioneers (15-5) battled to the final frame before coming up just nine pins short 2,977 to 2,968 in match against two of the best Division II teams in the state.

“What a great match, incredible atmosphere, standing room only it was exciting to the end,” Alder coach Rusty Walter said. “Coach Dave Bush and the Mayberry family do a great job out there. This was great tune-up for Friday’s CBC Championships, and for our long postseason run.”

In the first game, the sophomore Schrock got the place rocking with his first career 300 game and just the third in program history.

“Jake has a great look and crushed those 12 shots,” the coach said.

Senior Zach Otto added a solid 257 game and JD Devore added a 204 game yet the visiting Pioneers battled to a 1,094-1,094 tie.

In game two, the home team blitzed its way to a 1,125 to 1,043 win. Mechanicsburg was led by Aiden Shelton (256), Caleb Westfall (245) and Jake Ripley (230). The Pioneers boys tossed a solid game led by Otto (256), Andrew Clark (223) and Jake Schrock (222). Alder trailed by 82 pins heading into the Baker finals.

Baker Game 1 went to Mechanicsburg (200-190). In Baker Game 2 the Pioneers came back to close the deficit to just a pin with a 249-158 win. Game 3 went to the home team (213-203) and Game 4 went to Jonathan Alder (189-187) just nine pins from victory.

“What a great finish to a great match,” Walter said. “Westfall made a huge split conversion (4-9) spare and we chopped a makeable spare in the eighth frame.

Schrock started with 15 straight strikes and finished with a 522 two-game series (300-222).

“Jake has worked hard on his game, enjoys bowling and the competition,” the coach said.

Senior and Shawnee State University-bound Otto had a stellar day as well posting a 513 series (257-256).

The Alder girls improved (16-4) with a 2,336 to 2,256 victory over host Mechanicsburg.

The Lady Pioneers were led by senior Rena Kirts’ 422 (188-234) and Hallie Nichols’ 387 (172-215). Jonathan Alder High School held a 10-pin lead after Game 1 (813-803), got things going a little better in Game 2 with a 899-772 advantage.

Alder put together Baker games of 155, 152, 173 and 144 for the non-league win.

“That was a good win for the ladies. We didn’t bowl our best today but a win over a solid ’Burg team that is pretty good,” Walter said.

Both teams will compete in the CBC Championships Friday, Feb. 9 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine, starting at 5 p.m. The teams will also play their final home match of the season Monday, Feb. 12 against Buckeye Valley at 4 p.m.

The Division II sectional tournaments will be held Friday, Feb. 16 (boys) and Saturday, Feb. 17 (girls) at HP Lanes in Columbus.

Jonathan Alder sophomore Jacob Schrock rolled a perfect 300 game during the Pioneers match with Mechanicsburg Tuesday, Feb. 6. He is pictured here with his mom Marsha. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_shrock-with-mom.jpg Jonathan Alder sophomore Jacob Schrock rolled a perfect 300 game during the Pioneers match with Mechanicsburg Tuesday, Feb. 6. He is pictured here with his mom Marsha. Contributed photo

Alder’s Jacob Schrock rolls perfect 300 game

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

