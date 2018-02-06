WJ sweeps county foes

A pair of Monday night basketball match-ups between Madison County teams turned out quite well for West Jefferson High School.

The Lady Roughriders knocked off visiting Madison-Plains 48-17 and the West Jeff boys took a 55-44 non-league tilt over host London.

Boys

The Roughriders (13-6) are having a strong season and were up to the task against their county rivals. Both schools were members of the Mid-State League Ohio Division for years so they played twice a year. But with West Jeff’s move to the Ohio Heritage Conference this year, this non-league battle was the only time they would see each other.

“London is a tough place to play,” Sam Seggerson said. “They are well coached and have the capability to get hot from the three-point line. I felt our defense was very good and we were able to turn them over, along with forcing them into a number of tough, contested jump shots. We need to physically block out and rebound the first miss better, but overall we played pretty well.”

West Jeff got a balanced scoring attack as four players scored between eight and 14 points.

Ben Casey and Jared Vermillion scored 14 poi1nts each, while Lance Lambert tallied 10 and Scotty Hunter chipped in eight. The balanced attack is just what the West Jeff coach wants to see as his kids continue to work together on the offensive end of the floor.

“We have worked extremely hard on our skill level the last few years,” the coach said. “This team is balanced and we are getting consistent scoring from a number of guys. We also share the ball and make the extra pass to get a quality shot each time down the floor. We have an unselfish group that does not care who gets the credit.”

West Jeff is tied for the lead in the OHC North Division and the team is trying to make history.

“This season we have made some strides from a big picture standpoint,” the coach said. “We are currently tied for first place in the OHC, with three games remaining. If we are able to win out, it would be the first league title for a West Jeff basketball team in 40-plus years. I wish we had been a little more consistent in the some of the non league games, but we have done a great job of putting ourselves in a position to cut down the nets at the end of the regular season.”

London was led in scoring by Stuart Weyrich (14 points). Isaiah Hatem added 11, Josh Handley finished with nine and Jake Andrich chipped in seven.

Girls

The Lady Roughriders (10-9) got a big scoring night out of Hope Lewis. She scored a game-high 20 points, while Gabby King finished the game with 10 points.

The winless Golden Eagles (0-19) got four points apiece from Ellie Call and Sami Powell.

West Jefferson’s Lance Lambert (22) and London’s Jimmy Dulin (2) go after a lose ball during the Roughriders win Monday night. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_JDG_8318-2-a_-WJHS-No-22-1-.jpg West Jefferson’s Lance Lambert (22) and London’s Jimmy Dulin (2) go after a lose ball during the Roughriders win Monday night. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography West Jefferson’s Hope Lewis races the ball up the floor during the Roughriders win over visiting Madison-Plains Monday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_JDG_7384a_-WJHS-No-4-and-MPHS-No-25.jpg West Jefferson’s Hope Lewis races the ball up the floor during the Roughriders win over visiting Madison-Plains Monday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography Madison-Plains Kerrigan Kelley, right, fights to get around a West Jefferson defender during the Roughriders 48-17 win Monday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_JDG_7395a_-MPHS-No-4.jpg Madison-Plains Kerrigan Kelley, right, fights to get around a West Jefferson defender during the Roughriders 48-17 win Monday. Jay Gehres | Gehres Photography

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.