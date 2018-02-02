Posted on by

Riding off to UT-Martin


Jonathan Alder senior Brooke Bradley recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Equestrian team at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Front row from left are: The Bradley Family of Brenna, Dan, Brooke, Melissa and Blaire; second row: Trainers Andrew Seaman (AK Show Horses), Katie and Chad Piper (Piper Performance Horses).


Contributed photo

