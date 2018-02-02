Posted on by

Red Raider signing


London High School senior Taylea Achtermann signed a commitment letter Thursday, Feb. 1, to play college volleyball for Marietta College. Joining her in a signing ceremony at the high school were sitting: Angie Hamilton (mother), Taylea Achtermann and Dee Lippke; standing: Rick Achtermann (father).


