Red Raider signing

London High School senior Taylea Achtermann signed a commitment letter Thursday, Feb. 1, to play college volleyball for Marietta College. Joining her in a signing ceremony at the high school were sitting: Angie Hamilton (mother), Taylea Achtermann and Dee Lippke; standing: Rick Achtermann (father).

