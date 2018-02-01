JA bowlers in contention

By finishing the regular season with a pair of wins, both the boys and girls bowling teams at Jonathan Alder High School have put themselves in a position to earn a piece of the Central Buckeye Conference championship.

Both squads closed out CBC regular season play with wins this week over Indian Lake and Tecumseh. The Alder squads finished with matching 15-4 overall records and 9-4 marks in conference play.

The Pioneers squads played host to Indian Lake Monday, Jan. 29 at Plain City Lanes.

The boys team easily defeated Indian Lake 2,944 to 2,121 and was led by team games of 1,074 and 1,031. Jake Schrock led the way with a two-game series of 470 (258-212) and Zach Otto turned in a 460 (227-233). JD DeVore posted a 403 (246-157), while freshman Nathan Clark added a solid 226 and Luke Honigford chipped in a 203.

The Lady Pioneers defeated Indian Lake by nearly 1,000 pins (2,466 to 1,474). Alder was led by senior and Shawnee State University commit Hallie Nichols 405 (164-241). The also team added solid Baker games of 199-199-174-190.

Both teams picked up wins against Tecumseh Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Century Lanes in New Carlisle.

The boys teams knocked off Tecumseh 2,685 to 2,305. Otto, a senior headed to play at Shawnee State, led the Pioneers with a 439 (226-213). Junior Andrew Clark’s 387 (214-173), Josh DeVore’s 394 (219-175) and freshman Nathan Clark (227) had good days.

The girls team triumphed 2,292 to 2,009. Pioneers were led by senior standout Rena Kirts’ 342 series (162-180).

“Rena bowled really well and just struggled carrying the corner pins over,” Jonathan Alder coach Rusty Walter said.

The Lady Pioneers added another string set of Baker games of 199-178-193-177.

The Pioneer teams have had a strong first season in the tough CBC. The girls team finished the regular season tied for first with Bellefontaine. The boys finished third just a game behind Bellefontaine and Shawnee.

The CBC league championships will determine the overall league champions. If either of the Pioneers teams can win that tournament they will capture the league championship. The CBC Championship will be held Friday, Feb. 9 at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Currently Zach Otto, Josh Schrock and Hallie Nichols have all committed to bowl next season at Shawnee State University. Kirts is also being heavily recruited by the University of Rio-Grande, Ohio State University and Shawnee State.

“It’s a great compliment to all the kids and their families on their hard work, dedication to their academics and their athletic abilities,” Walter said.

By Chris Miles cmiles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Chris Miles at 740-852-1616, ext. 1618 or via Twitter @MadPressSports.

